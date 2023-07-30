Miro (fka Rusev) ambushed by a surprising name on AEW Collision

In a random turn of events, AEW star Miro was suddenly attacked during a backstage interview on AEW Collision tonight. Aaron Solo of QTV was responsible for this attack.

After the opening bout between Andrade and Buddy Matthews, the camera immediately panned backstage to Tony Schiavone who was about to interview Miro. The Former US Champion received a random chair shot from Solo. The Redeemer was simply taken off guard, and then he quickly turned it around and gave the QTV member a taste of his own medicine.

Since his return to AEW over a month ago, the former TNT Champion has not been in any feud. This attack by Aaron Solo could indicate that QTV intends to go after the former WWE Superstar. QTV was last seen on Collision when they were ringside for Powerhouse Hobbs' match against Ricky Starks for the Owen Hart Cup Tournament earlier this month.

There are many unanswered questions regarding the situation, and Miro himself may be racking his brain, and searching for them already. Fans will need to stay tuned to Collision in the next few weeks for answers to hopefully surface.

What are your reactions to this random backstage segment? Let us know in the comment section below.