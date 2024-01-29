Miro (fka Rusev) sends a message to Sheamus

AEW star Miro (fka Rusev) has just sent a birthday greeting to a certain WWE Superstar who was one of his close friends outside the ring. The superstar in question would be Sheamus.

The Bulgarian Brute and The Celtic Warrior worked with each other in WWE for some time and at a point in their careers, they were even in the same faction, The League of Nations between 2015 and 2016. They now work for rival companies.

On Instagram, Miro greeted Sheamus for his 46th birthday with a post of one of their workout photos. The two continued to have workouts together despite the former making the jump to AEW. The former TNT Champion even previously appeared on the WWE Superstar's YouTube Channel Celtic Warrior Workouts.

"Happy birthday fella! You may be close to half a decade old but you will always be jacked. Almost as much as Papa Sheamie."

Miro and Sheamus went on a double date a few months ago

Around five months ago, Miro and Sheamus were spotted on a double date with their wives as they attended Taylor Swift's concert at the time.

This was seen in an Instagram post by former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (fka Lana), Miro's wife. She posted a series of photos from the event. The Celtic Warrior was also with his wife Isabella Revilla, and the four of them seemed to have enjoyed a very eventful night.

"Living life to the fullest ! Best Night ever at the @taylorswift #tserastour #swifties."

It is very nice to see that despite being from rival companies, several names in the industry continue to spend time with former co-workers and all their close friends in the wrestling world.

