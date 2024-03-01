Miro (fka Rusev) suffers chipped tooth amid AEW absence

AEW star Miro recently shared a picture of a chipped tooth amid being off television.

At the inaugural Worlds End pay-per-view held in December, the Redeemer defeated the departing Andrade El Idolo. Since then, he hasn't been seen on television. The star, despite having a formidable presence and exceptional wrestling acumen, has been used sporadically by AEW. He has also been plagued by injuries.

Recently, on Instagram, the 38-year-old star shared a picture of a broken tooth. The star seemingly joked about it by stating that at least his beard was okay.

"See you later, baby. At least the beard is okay," Miro shared.

Road Dogg thinks WWE mishandled Miro

Miro used to perform as Rusev in WWE. He worked in the promotion for over a decade and was arguably never pushed to his full potential during his stint.

While speaking on his Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg believed Rusev was not utilized in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I always like to say it’s the opposite of, my only point of reference is me and my history, it’s the opposite of Rusev Day. It’s something that’s caught on and they’re running with it instead of something that caught on and they didn’t run with it, even if it would have been where it caught on for six months and they printed shirts and they printed money with him," Miro said.

He continued that he wished things were different with the star when he was in WWE.

"I just feel like that’s one of the things I look back on and I say, ‘Man, I wish that would have been different’, but to me, what I see is progress in the way it’s being handled today. It’s like, oh, they heard it. They see it. It’s undeniable. Get on the surfboard until this son of a gun hits sand," he added.

It will be interesting to see when the Redeemer will return to the squared circle.

