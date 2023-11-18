AEW star needs to see a doctor after his match against Miro; has blood in his lungs

AEW has displayed some of the most intense matches in recent times. Due to the fact that the roster members are immaculate athletes, they mostly put up fantastic performances with minimal effort. So, when a professional wrestler confessed to the media that he experienced an internal injury after a match, it gained some traction online.

The wrestler in question is Daniel Garcia, who is turning out to be a workhorse of sorts for Tony Khan. The match he referred to was his bout with Miro, formerly known as Rusev, which went down on the last episode of AEW Collision.

Garcia faced MJF and Andrade El Idolo earlier and was at the losing end of both of these matches. He recently revealed the physical toll all of these matches have taken on him.

In a digital exclusive, Garcia revealed he needed medical attention after his match with Miro, as he had some blood going into his lungs. He first spoke about his recent losses.

"Sometimes, I go broke. Sometimes, I tap out to MJF on a Wednesday, I tap out to Andrade on a Saturday, and I pass out to Miro on a Saturday after that. But that’s what I do. That’s the risk that I’m willing to put myself at. I get a call. ‘Hey, you want to wrestle MJF?’ ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ ‘You want to wrestle Andrade?’ ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ ‘You want to wrestle Miro?’ ‘Yeah, let’s do it,'" Daniel Garcia said. [H/T Fightful]

He then went on to talk about the injuries he has been through due to the matches.

"Tell me who else in this company is putting themself in this much danger day after day, night after night, week after week. I can’t make another person that’s doing it like me. Yeah, I fall flat on my face. Sometimes, I get my arm broken. Sometimes, I hurt my knee. Sometimes, I get Camel Clutched and I end up with some blood in my lungs, which I do right now. I need to go see the doctor desperately after this. But I’m willing to risk it all every single night. That’s what makes me different," Daniel Garcia said. [H/T Fightful]

AEW's Daniel Garcia has earlier achieved fame for deleting social media posts

Daniel Garcia is pretty active online. But sometimes, he needs to push those social media posts under the proverbial rug. He had to do it when he gave a one-word response about Jeff Jarrett's invitation to Jim Cornette for an AEW show that was being held in Cornette's hometown.

During his match against Andrade El Idolo last week, Garcia taunted Miro's wife, CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, with his signature dance move, which was also performed by Perry. He tried to gain some heat online by connecting the dance-off and the match but ended up deleting that post as well. It remains to be seen if Daniel Garcia is as confident about his online game as his wrestling skills.

