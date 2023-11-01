AEW star takes a shot at Jim Cornette's Dynamite invitation in a now-deleted tweet

AEW star has taken a subtle shot at WWE veteran Jim Cornette ahead of Dynamite and Rampage.

The drama unfolded as Conrad Thompson, the host of the "My World" podcast, engaged in playful banter with former WWE and TNA wrestler Jeff Jarrett ahead of Dynamite and Rampage. Thompson asked Double J if he'd be picking up Cornette on the way to the show, to which he answered he would love to have him on the show.

The invitation to Jim Cornette didn't sit well with a particular AEW star. The star in question is none other than Daniel Garcia. He took to Twitter to react to Jeff Jarrett's invitation to Cornette.

In a now-deleted tweet, Daniel Garcia reacted with a single word: 'Stinky,' but not before fans noticed it.

Check out Garcia's deleted tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Cornette is known for his outspoken and often critical opinions of AEW, which could explain the AEW star's tweet. It will be interesting to see if Cornette responds to the post.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette responded to AEW star Jeff Jarrett's Dynamite invitation

In a surprising turn of events, WWE veteran Jim Cornette has responded to AEW star Jeff Jarrett's invitation to attend an upcoming episode of Dynamite. The show is set to take place in Cornette's hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

In a witty reply on Twitter, Cornette appreciated the invitation but took a shot at AEW's recent low attendance for their shows.

"I appreciate the invitation from @RealJeffJarrett to attend the @AEW TV taping in Louisville tomorrow--I tried hard to make it work, but I couldn't find another person in town going so we could split the 2 for 1 ticket offer. But maybe they can find another ratings ploy in time," tweeted Cornette.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

At a recent OVW show, Paul Wight, FKA The Big Show, offered fans a 'buy-one-get-one-free' deal for their show.

What are your thoughts on Daniel Garcia's tweet? Sound off in the comments section below.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here