[Watch] Paul Wight (Big Show) appears in another company to advertise AEW’s 1+1 ticket offer

Tony Khan seems to be still smarting from his defeat at the Tuesday Night Ratings war. While he was the heart and the soul of marketing before the October 10 episode of AEW, it all came to naught. Instead, Tony caught some legit heat for his disparaging remarks about Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and Vince McMahon.

However, Tony Khan has seemingly tried something different to help boost attendance for an upcoming AEW show. Big Show took it upon himself to announce a unique offer to a live crowd at OVW, WWE's former developmental territory. The November 1 show tickets for Tony Khan's show will be sold on a 'buy-one-get-one-free' basis - essentially bringing down the ticket window grab by a whopping 50 percent.

Live entertainment tickets have always been expensive. Even the cheapest seats are a 'save-to-spend' thing for the crowd. So, an offer like this will definitely create a big pop for the Jacksonville-based company, but its sustainability remains to be seen.

AEW lost the ratings battle to WWE's NXT at the Tuesday Night Ratings war

The Tuesday Night ratings war came to be after Khan had to pre-pone his programming because of the MLB playoffs. A lot happened, with both companies getting serious about the competition. While Tony Khan announced freebies and made last-minute changes to the match card, WWE brought the likes of John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and the Undertaker to NXT. In the end, AEW lost.

It is unknown if the one-for-one ticket offer for the upcoming show is in response to the ratings loss to try and push attendance numbers up, or if it was planned all along regardless. However, any reasons or results from this will only be seen in time to come.

