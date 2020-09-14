Last week on AEW, former WWE Superstar, Rusev (now known as Miro) made his debut for Tony Khan's promotion. Miro was revealed as Kip Sabian's best man for his upcoming wedding with Penelope Ford. The AEW star has now revealed that after leaving WWE, IMPACT Wrestling had offered him a role, but he had declined the offer.

Rusev was a part of WWE's roster until April earlier this year. The company released him as a part of the COVID-19 budget cuts. WWE had released over 20 Superstars from its roster back in April. Since their release, the former WWE Superstars such as Miro have made their way to either AEW or IMPACT Wrestling.

Why didn't Miro FKA Rusev go to IMPACT Wrestling?

On his recent Twitch stream, Miro revealed that IMPACT Wrestling did approach him with an offer, but he had politely declined the same.

“It had nothing to do with COVID. I just didn’t want to go to Impact. They were very kind, they reached out. I just needed some time.”

While Miro is yet to wrestle a match under his new identity, details about his contract with AEW were recently revealed. His contract allows him to perform for independent promotions and for NJPW. The contract does not allow the AEW star to perform for other promotions that are televised on US networks, thus writing off a possible IMPACT Wrestling appearance while signed with AEW.

After Rusev's release from WWE, he was speculated to sign with IMPACT Wrestling. Fans expected to see The Bulgarian Brute debut for the promotion during their Slammiversary PPV.

Rusev in WWE

Before his release and name change to Miro, Rusev was one of the top stars in the WWE. In Vince McMahon's promotion, Rusev won the United States Championship on three occasions. His first reign came during the undefeated run he had after he debuted on the main roster along with Lana. Rusev's first singles loss came at WrestleMania 31 when he failed to successfully defend the United States Championship against John Cena at the PPV.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates