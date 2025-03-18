  • home icon
  • Miro, Jade Cargill, Britt Baker, and others react to AEW star's major personal update

Miro, Jade Cargill, Britt Baker, and others react to AEW star's major personal update

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Mar 18, 2025 09:18 GMT
Jade Cargill AEW
Britt Baker and Jade Cargill (Image source - AEW on FaceBook and WWE.com)

A current AEW star shared a beautiful personal update, and multiple stars, including Miro, Jade Cargill, Britt Baker, and others, reacted on social media. The stars registered their reactions in the form of likes and comments.

AEW star Leila Grey shared a big personal update. She has been a part of the All Elite Wrestling roster since 2021 and is currently active on Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor. She shared the heartwarming news of her marriage with indie wrestler Luke Kurtis.

Leila Grey posted a series of pictures from her wedding ceremony with Luke Kurtis on her Instagram handle.

"OFFICIALLY MR. & MRS. CURTIS 💍🎉🥂 This Saturday was an absolute DREAM come true. The most perfect wedding, with the most perfect partner and our beautiful family and friends. Everything was PERFECT! Truly a fairytale wedding ✨ 3.15.2025 💍," she wrote in the caption of the post.
Several AEW stars, such as Miro, Britt Baker, Swerve Strickland, and so on, liked Leila Grey's Instagram post, along with current WWE star Jade Cargill:

AEW and WWE stars who liked Leila Grey&#039;s recent post on Instagram
AEW and WWE stars who liked Leila Grey's recent post on Instagram

Moreover, AEW stars such as Renee Paquette, Tay Melo, Kamille, and more, along with Jade and former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin, commented on Leila's Instagram post as well:

Via Leila Grey&#039;s Instagram post
Via Leila Grey's Instagram post

WWE legend wants to see Jade Cargill in a steel cage match against a top star

At the Elimination Chamber 2025 PLE, Jade Cargill battered Naomi, revealing she was the one who attacked her backstage. With the ongoing feud between both, the WWE legend Rikishi suggested a steel cage match between Cargill and Naomi while speaking on his Off The Top podcast:

"Let them work it out. Let them do what they do. If they plan to get in a ring in a cage match, whoop each other, and finally get up and hug each other and tell the world I love you, then so be it," Rikishi said.

youtube-cover

Fans will have to wait and see if Jade Cargill will face Naomi at WrestleMania 41.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
