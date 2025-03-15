Jade Cargill and Naomi should face each other, says WWE Hall of Famer, inside a Steel Cage and resolve their issues

Jade Cargill and Naomi are bound to compete inside a WWE ring after what happened in Toronto. Recently, Rikishi suggested that the two women should make it up and battle in a Steel Cage match if needed.

The Big Three (aka Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi) had an unbreakable bond when they united against Damage CTRL last year. However, it all drastically changed for the trio when someone mysteriously attacked Cargill, and it was later revealed to be Naomi.

Speaking on Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke highly of their impact on the industry and wants them to patch things up regardless of what it takes. The veteran stated that if they wanted, they could settle their differences inside a Steel Cage and hug it out once it's done.

"Let them work it out. Let them do what they do. If they plan to get in a ring in a cage match, whoop each other, and finally get up and hug each other and tell the world I love you, then so be it," Rikishi said. [From 08:57 to 09:10]

Jade Cargill recently addressed Naomi's attack on WWE SmackDown

Last year, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill dominated the women's tag team division and won the title twice in 2024. However, The Storm was mysteriously taken out on Friday Night SmackDown last November, heading into her first-ever Women's WarGames match in Canada.

The chase to find the culprit went on for weeks and months, but it led to nowhere, and Naomi became one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and sided with Bianca Belair. Earlier this month, Jade Cargill returned and revealed The Glow as her mystery attacker.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Jade Cargill had an interview with Cathy Kelley before the show started. She explained how she saw Naomi running away from the scene of the crime after pushing her. Later, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez taunted The Storm and left before she decided to handle business.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Rikishi Fatu Off The Top and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

