Miro renounces his wife CJ Perry (fka Lana) in a cryptic promo on AEW Collision 

AEW star Miro recently returned to the promotion after nearly a year away. While The Redeemer has always prided his god, wife, and the TNT Championship, he shockingly renounced all three in a recent promo.

Miro debuted in the Jacksonville-based promotion under a much different gimmick as "The Best Man." While this persona was compared to WWE legend Mr. Perfect, he quickly discarded it and debuted his "Redeemer" character. Several fans praised this move.

The official AEW Twitter account recently posted a brief clip of Miro cutting a fiery promo. During his message, the former TNT Champion realized his mistakes and mentioned that he would bounce back soon.

"I've been in exile for almost a year, and then I was summoned. And when that coward finally spoke, he told me that I would be his favorite champion once again. That with his blessings and my muscles, I would never lose again; all I need to do is praise him."

The promo continued:

"It was [at] that moment that [sic] I realized that this coward was an idiot - The Redeemer kneels before no man or a god! So now, I know what I must do! I must walk alone. I must be what this fool is not: righteous without seeking reward. Therefore I now renounce my god, my gold, my beautiful wife [CJ Perry]. Because I am Miro, and I am godless."

It remains to be seen what Miro will do next. But in light of this promo, a massive angle could be in the works for him.

Miro was recently asked if he'd like to face a specific opponent on AEW Collision

Before his return during the inaugural episode of AEW Collision, The Redemer was last seen inside the ring at All Out 2022. Now that he's back, fans are already beginning to speculate when he would kickstart a massive feud, leading to another potential championship reign.

In a recent interview on the Good Karma Wrestling podcast, Miro explained that he was simply in AEW to fight and narrate compelling stories.

"I really don’t care [about facing a specific opponent]. I don’t have that pull. I just show up, I beat people, whatever they tell me. I write my promos, I deliver my promos, [and] everything else is up to him, to the man who sits on top of that chair. It’s all about the story and how you get these." (H/T Fightful)

With a potential gimmick change, could Miro find himself in the main event picture soon? Many fans believe his next step could be pursuing the AEW World Championship, and if so, MJF might be in trouble.

