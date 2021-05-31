AEW star Miro retains his TNT championship at Double or Nothing

AEW star Miro successfully defended his TNT championship against Lance Archer tonight at Double or Nothing 2021.

The match between the two behemoths exceeded everybody's expectations and delivered a hard-hitting contest tonight. In the end, Miro made Lance Archer pass out with his Game Over submission.

Both superstars put their entire arsenal on display and showed off some big maneuvers in the match. Miro and Lance Archer initially took their fight outside the ring, with The Best Man delivering a devastating belly-to-belly suplex on Archer over the guard railing.

Miro even disrespected Jake Roberts by not only dragging him into the ring but also throwing off his sack, which seemingly contained a snake.

Lance Archer, however, did come back with a massive Chokeslam to gain the upper hand. But even the Murderhawk couldn't withstand Miro's dominance in the ring for too long, ultimately passing out to conclude the match.

Fans certainly enjoyed the fast-paced contest between the two monsters. The outcome of the match was pretty much expected since Miro only became the TNT champion only a few weeks ago.

What's next for AEW TNT champion Miro after his big win tonight?

Tonight's win marks Miro's second successful title defense since becoming the champion. The Best Man has overcome perhaps the biggest threat to his TNT title so far.

Moreover, it elevated Miro to another level in AEW moving forward. Miro is certainly going to have a long title reign.

It remains to be seen what AEW has planned for him next. There are a bunch of great stars who could be looking to get their hands on the TNT championship.

Starting at the very next episode of AEW Dynamite, Miro could potentially find a new challenger for himself or maybe the rematch with Lance Archer is still on the cards. Since both men delivered an excellent match, AEW can extend this feud.

AEW could even hold a gauntlet match to determine the new #1 contender for Miro's TNT championship.

Darby Allin could also be thinking about his rematch with Miro. There are endless possibilities, but we have to wait until the next episode to find out what's next for Miro and his TNT Championship.

