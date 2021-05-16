5 feuds Miro must have as AEW TNT Champion

Miro won the TNT Championship on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite after he destroyed Darby Allin in the main event of the show. Miro gained an early advantage before the match by assaulting Darby Allin during his entrance. Despite this, Darby Allin did not give up and put up a great fight till the end. As unfortunate as it seems for Darby Allin to lose the title, it was about time for Miro to shine on AEW Dynamite.

This is Miro's first major title reign since joining the promotion in late 2020. The new face of TNT will now move on to bigger things on Wednesday nights. With that being said, Miro is in line for some mouth-watering feuds to make his title reign memorable.

Let's take a look at five feuds Miro must have as AEW TNT champion.

#5 Kip Sabian returns to challenge his former 'Best Man' Miro

Miro and Kip Sabian are former friends

Just a few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, Miro turned on his partner Kip Sabian in a backstage segment. Thus, ending an 8-month-long association and friendship. Now that Miro has become TNT champion, it makes sense from a storyline perspective to have Kip Sabian challenge his former friend.

Miro has served as Kip Sabian's 'Best Man' and tag team partner since September last year. Having a storyline between two former friends could do wonders for AEW. Sabian has done some of his best work as a heel since joining AEW. But this time he can be a clear-cut babyface in this feud with Miro as a monstrous heel.

This could be the perfect feud to elevate Miro to the next level in AEW. Moreover, with the TNT championship on the line, fans will immediately get invested in this feud.

Kip Sabian is currently out with an injury and has not wrestled since March. Sabian, however, continued to make several appearances on AEW Dynamite. He could make a shocking return somewhere down the line to start a feud with the new TNT champion Miro.

