Miro sends a bold message to AEW roster after TNT title win

Miro became the new TNT Champion after defeating Darby Allin in the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite. In what was mostly a one-sided contest, The Bulgarian star forced Allin to submit to claim the title.

The former WWE star gained an early advantage by assaulting Allin during his entrance. Despite this, the Daredevil of AEW did put a brave fight and pushed Miro to the limit.

However, the Bulgarian star was too much for Allin to handle as he passed out to the Game Over.

After winning the match, Miro took to Twitter and sent a bold message to the entire locker room. He posted a picture of himself with TNT Championship around his waist and asked AEW to line up challengers for him.

"LINE THEM ALL UP!!" said Miro in his tweet.

Miro had a special message for Darby Allin after title win

A week ago, during the build-up to the match, the now-former TNT champion Darby Allin took a shot at Miro and called him underwhelming. He also questioned the Bulgarian star's persona on AEW as well.

Miro proved Allin wrong on this week's show and had a special message for him after the main event win. Following the match, the former WWE star posted a picture of himself holding the TNT championship after Allin had passed out. This seems to be a direct response to the former champion's comments about him earlier.

Darby Allin and Sting will now be focussing on their feud with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. We could see both teams collide at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021.

Meanwhile, Miro had a confrontation with Lance Archer following his title win. It looks like a match between the two could also be set for the upcoming pay-per-view on May 30th.

Are you happy with Miro becoming the new TNT Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.