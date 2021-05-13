Updated card for Double or Nothing following AEW Dynamite tonight

AEW's next major event, Double or Nothing, is a little over two weeks away, scheduled to take place on May 30th. AEW has already started announcing matches for the upcoming pay-per-view.

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was interesting and featured high-stakes contests and interesting segments. The main event featured the TNT Championship match between Darby Allin and Miro. Surprisingly, Miro won the match in a dominant fashion and has now become the face of TNT. Apart from this, AEW has announced a few matches for Double or Nothing.

The updated card for AEW Double or Nothing

JUST ANNOUNCED on #AEWDynamite! The #AEW World Championship will be on the line May 30 at #AEWDoN, as Champion @KennyOmegamanX faces both @orangecassidy and @BASTARDPAC in a 3-way match! pic.twitter.com/dGuRQPNw0N — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021

The AEW world title picture on Dynamite has become interesting as Tony Schiavone announced a triple-threat match this week.

Earlier, the winner from the PAC and Orange Cassidy match was scheduled to become the #1 contender for the AEW World title. However, the match ended in a double count-out after Kenny Omega interfered. With no clear winner declared, Don Callis announced that Kenny Omega won't defend his title at Double or Nothing.

As they were about to leave, Tony Schiavone delivered a message from Tony Khan. He announced that Kenny Omega would now defend his title against both PAC and Orange Cassidy at Double or Nothing.

Cody Rhodes made an emotional speech this week on AEW Dynamite. He addressed AEW fans about how proud he feels to be an American. He said that Anthony Ogogo had disrespected the United States while claiming that the country is divided.

Cody Rhodes then announced that at Double or Nothing, he will face Anthony Ogogo as "The American Dream." Considering the attack Anthony made on Cody Rhodes last week, it makes sense for both to face each other at a major pay-per-view.

Hangman Page made a vignette this week as well. He was furious over losing to Brian Cage last month due to interference from Team Taz and challenged Brian Cage at Double or Nothing. The match was later on made official.

Aside from this, a few matches have been made official. The card for Double or Nothing currently looks like:

AEW World Championship match

Kenny Omega (c) vs Orange Cassidy vs PAC

AEW Women's Championship

Hikaru Shida (c) vs Dr. Britt Baker

Anthony Ogogo vs Cody Rhodes

Hangman Page vs Brian Cage

The Casino Battle Royal has already been announced with the winner getting a future AEW world title shot.

Double or Nothing is still two weeks away and fans can expect to hear a couple more matches to be announced. It remains to be seen who will challenge Miro for the TNT title, and whether the Inner Circle will accept the Stadium Stampede match invitation from The Pinnacle.

Sportskeeda Wrestling will keep you updated with more news as soon as it comes to light.