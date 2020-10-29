Miro reveals if AEW is interested in signing Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract with WWE. His last match was at WrestleMania 36, where he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. While he's not contracted with WWE, that doesn't mean that he will jump ship to another company.

Drew McIntyre beats Brock Lesnar and you love to see it!



My heart hurts for him too though because he deserves to hear the roar of the crowd right now!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/TBVbNqjtao — Ashley the MMA Nerd (@The_MMA_Nerd) April 6, 2020

Of course, the murmurs only grow louder that AEW could come calling the longer that Brock Lesnar is not on WWE TV. Miro was asked by Inside The Ropes about this, and his response was pretty telling.

Miro says AEW doesn't need Brock Lesnar

Miro praised Brock Lesnar but very clearly said that AEW doesn't need The Beast Incarnate. He said:

"I mean, Brock is great. Brock, whatever he goes, he’s an entity, right? He’s THE show himself. He can be his own show himself, but I think… Would we benefit from it? I absolutely think we would. Do we need him? Absolutely not."

It's unclear whether Brock Lesnar would even sign with AEW. Chris Jericho believes that Vince McMahon would never allow Brock to leave, and he's not a free agent. He said:

"So would Brock fit in at AEW? Would he pay back his salary that you would pay him to be in AEW? Who's to say, but I think UFC, AEW... I think it's just another one of the dances that Vince and Brock like to have where Brock's contract expires."

While it's highly doubtful that Brock Lesnar would sign with AEW, stranger things have happened in pro wrestling.