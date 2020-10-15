Paul Heyman finally reveals what Brock Lesnar is currently doing outside WWE

The latest edition of Ariel Helwani's MMA Show had Paul Heyman as the special guest. Roman Reigns' on-screen manager was asked a plethora of questions, and the most newsworthy of the lot were about Brock Lesnar's current status and what's next for the Beast Incarnate.

As we had reported earlier, Paul Heyman confirmed that Brock Lesnar was no longer under contract with the WWE. Heyman was also questioned about the possibility of seeing Brock Lesnar return to the UFC for an MMA fight.

However, the question that would interest most wrestling fans would be about Brock Lesnar's potential WWE return and what the Beast Incarnate is up to during his time away from the ring.

What is Brock Lesnar doing during his hiatus?

Paul Heyman revealed that Brock Lesnar is an avid farmer, and the former WWE Champion is currently happy farming during his hiatus.

Paul Heyman also said that Brock Lesnar enjoys fatherhood, and he is relishing all the free time on his hands by spending it with his children.

Heyman then revealed that Brock Lesnar would be willing to return if WWE offers him a challenge that is worth his time. The former Universal Champion would be up for a return if presented with a challenge that inspires him to reach a whole new level.

Of course, the money has to be right as well, and once it all comes together, we should expect Brock Lesnar to make his in-ring WWE comeback. Here's what Paul Heyman revealed about Brock Lesnar's hiatus and return:

"Again, it all depends on if there is a worthy challenge and box office appeal for Brock. Brock Lesnar loves being a farmer. He really does, and he enjoys fatherhood tremendously. And it's not something that he discussed much in public, but he really is a magnificent father to his children. And a great family man, and he loves being a farmer. Right now, he is happy being a farmer. If there is something that WWE or the world of Sports Entertainment can offer Brock Lesnar that intrigues Brock Lesnar, that motivates Brock Lesnar, that inspires Brock Lesnar, that Brock Lesnar can look at and say, 'I aspire to rise to that occasion,' and the money is right. The business is solid; I'm sure Brock Lesnar would be willing to do it. At this moment, it hasn't happened because it's not there. Again, the world changes like that. It could be tomorrow that Brock Lesnar says, "Oh, that intrigues me, because again, and it's not just a soundbyte, Brock Lesnar does whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do."

Brock Lesnar has not appeared on WWE TV since losing to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, and there are no updates on when the company would begin to have fresh contract talks with the Beast Incarnate.

Heyman also revealed during the interview that his alliance with Roman Reigns happened after all the stars aligned perfectly. Roman Reigns was ready to return from his hiatus. Heyman needed a new gig after being removed as the RAW Executive Director, and Brock Lesnar's WWE contract expired. All events coincided to give the company an excellent opportunity to pull the trigger on a Roman Reigns heel turn.

Brock Lesnar should ideally return to WWE, but how would that affect Heyman's partnership with Reigns?

