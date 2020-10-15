Paul Heyman confirms that Brock Lesnar is no longer under contract with WWE

Paul Heyman was a guest on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, and the legendary manager was at his honest and outspoken best during the interview. Heyman was unsurprisingly asked about Brock Lesnar's WWE status, and the Beast Incarnate's advocate confirmed that Lesnar is no longer under contract with the WWE.

Helwani also asked Paul Heyman on whether Brock Lesnar would entertain the idea of a potential UFC return. In response, Heyman noted that Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do, and no one can change that about the former WWE Champion.

Heyman explained that no person could direct or navigate Brock Lesnar's path as the Beast Incarnate makes his decisions. Here's the exchange between Helwani and Heyman about Brock Lesnar status and future:

Helwani: True or False? Brock Lesnar is still under contract with WWE.

Heyman: False

Helwani: True or False? Brock Lesnar is currently a free agent.

Heyman: True.

Helwani: True or False? Brock Lesnar will fight again for the UFC.

Heyman: I don't know. That's up to you. You know, here's the breaking news and whether it is you watch Fox News, or CNN or NBC, or whatever news channel you watch; they always have this scroll at the bottom. Breaking News, and this is the same Breaking News since Brock Lesnar walked on to the mat and became the NCAA Division One Champion in the year 2000. And here is your soundbyte, Brock Lesnar does whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do, and that's what Brock Lesnar will do, and if you don't believe me, go back and find the unedited clip of his promo from UFC 100 because there is no controlling Brock Lesnar and there is no directing or navigating Brock Lesnar's path. There is only holding on to his coattails and enjoying the ride while you can because Brock Lesnar does whatever the hell Brock Lesnar wants to do.

Advertisement

Paul Heyman gives three reasons why Brock Lesnar might not make an MMA return

Heyman, personally, doesn't see Brock Lesnar returning for another MMA fight and the current manager of Roman Reigns provided three reasons to back his speculation.

Advertisement

"No. Number one, I don't think there is enough money to get him to do it. Number two, I don't know what would entice him to do so, and number three, when Brock Lesnar came back at UFC 200 and survived being punched in the face by Mark Hunt, and still won the fight, which very few people do after being punched in the face by Mark Hunt. Massive credit to Mark Hunt; I think that itch got scratched."

WWE would undoubtedly try to re-sign Brock Lesnar when the time is right as the company presently has no significant angle in store for the former Universal Champion. Lesnar is widely expected to continue his stay in the WWE but could a big-money fight be enticing enough for Brock Lesnar to change his mind?

Only time will tell. As things stand, Brock Lesnar is one of the hottest free agents in the world of combat sports. In the meantime, Paul Heyman also has his hands full as the manager of The Tribal Chief on SmackDown.

If you use the above quote, please credit Sportskeeda