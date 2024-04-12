Miro reveals what he loves the most about AEW (Exclusive)

Miro just revealed what he loves the most about AEW during a recent exclusive interview.

After Miro left WWE and went to AEW, his future looked bright. He was over with the fans and dominated the entire roster. This domination helped him quickly capture the TNT Championship. However, things haven't worked out well since losing the title.

He has barely made any appearances on TV. Last year, he had a brief resurgence in his career when he started competing on AEW Collision. He was involved in a storyline with Andrade El Idolo that ended at AEW World's End. However, since then, he has been on a leave of absence again.

Recently, Sportskeeda Senior Editor, Bill Apter caught up with the Redeemer who mentioned what he loves the most about AEW:

“I love the freedom of styles that we have, right. We have people from Mexico, from Japan, from Bulgaria, from England . You just come in and bring your style and fight the way you want to which I really [want]. What brought me to this company at the first place is that freedom that you get.” [2:42 - 3:00]

Miro gives his thoughts on AEW President Tony Khan

Tony Khan has been in charge of AEW ever since its inception. He has been largely responsible for booking most of the storylines fans get to see on TV. Many members of the AEW roster have spoken fondly of Khan in the past.

During the same interview, Miro gave his honest thoughts on Tony Khan saying that he respects Tony's love for wrestling:

"Tony is great, he's creative. His mind is always running. Always thinks about wrestling. He's always thinking about how to get things better. I respect that he loves wrestling, as he did all his life, and how he's carrying that to second or one of the biggest companies in the world," said Miro. (3:02 - 3:21)

Check out the interview here:

It will be interesting to see when The Redeemer will finally make his much-anticipated return to the ring.

