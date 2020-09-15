Create
Miro reveals why he won't work with PAC in AEW 

He
He's the Best Man but not for this wrestler (Image courtesy: AEW)
Karan Bedi
ANALYST
Modified 15 Sep 2020, 23:30 IST
News
Miro f.k.a. Rusev shocked the wrestling world when he made his surprise AEW debut.

Miro was revealed as Kip Sabian's Best Man and cut a promo that was pretty much a full-throated shot at WWE. 

Miro's AEW contract is a long-term one with the option to work for NJPW down the line. While it sounds like Miro will be around in 2021, he revealed on his YouTube channel ToBeMiroTV that he won't be working with Pac in AEW.

Miro says he won't work with Pac in AEW

Miro was answering fan questions and discussing his time backstage on AEW Dynamite. Miro said he was happy with the positive working environment and meeting people like Taz, Billy Gunn, and The Lucha Bros. Miro was then asked about Pac and said no straight away. He said:

"Pac. He already tore my bicep. I'm not working with him anymore. I'm not working with Pac. "

You can watch the segment at 4:05 in the video below

Considering that Pac is stuck in England due to the pandemic, Miro will indeed not be working with him in the short term. Surprisingly, Miro revealed this, and it will undoubtedly be interesting when Pac returns to AEW.

If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling

Published 15 Sep 2020, 23:30 IST
Rusev PAC All Elite Wrestling Dynamite
