More details about Miro f.k.a. Rusev's AEW contract possibly revealed

He was Rusev in WWE, but he is now Miro and is All Elite. Miro was revealed as "The Best Man" to Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford on AEW Dynamite. Miro cut a quick promo and seemed to take a WWE shot with his "brass ring" comments. He said:

“Ten years in the same house, under the same glass ceiling with imaginary brass ring. Well, you can take your brass ring and shove it up your a**.”

While it was initially reported that Miro's AEW contract would be for over a year, further details have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select.

Miro f.k.a. Rusev's talks with AEW were ongoing for quite a while

Miro's arrival in AEW surprised some, but fans had speculated that The Bulgarian Brute would find his way to the promotion. A new report suggests that those talks were ongoing for quite a while, and the deal could be extended long-term. The report said:

"Fightful has learned that talks have been ongoing for quite a while, and we were told that the deal was "long term pending an option on the deal." The contract does allow for Miro to work New Japan Pro Wrestling and some independent dates, but prohibits other American televised dates, so New Japan USA would be off the table."

It's interesting to see Miro has options outside of AEW, and that includes NJPW. On its face, it seems that Miro's deal is similar to Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley when it comes to NJPW, as both of them cannot appear on American Wrestling TV.

Miro's said that his first AEW promo was his actual feelings, especially regarding the "brass ring." It'll be interesting to see who Miro feuds within AEW.