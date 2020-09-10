Miro (Rusev) reacts to taking a shot at WWE during AEW debut

Former WWE Superstar Rusev, now dubbed as Miro, made his AEW debut on tonight's episode of Dynamite and was revealed as the best man for Kip Sabian's wedding with Penelope Ford. Soon after his appearance, Miro had a message for his fans on Twitter.

AEW's official YouTube handle has now posted a backstage clip of Miro, shot soon after he made his surprise appearance in the ring. Miro talked about his promo in the clip, among other things.

If you haven't heard any of the promo, anything I said, I really meant that. 10 years, the same roof, glass ceiling, this imaginary brass ring... I already told you what to do with your brass ring. All day, going back and forth, I was thinking, 'What should I say?' There was like this is not just what should I say, but things that I said, I felt all those things. I do feel all those things still. That's why I believe this was not just a promo per se, but those were my actual feelings. I do feel that I am the best, I do feel the thing I said about the brass ring."

Miro is certainly a big 'get' for All Elite Wrestling

If you have seen Miro in WWE over the past six years on so, you must be aware that he used to get good reactions, no matter if he donned the character of a babyface or a heel. His Rusev Day gimmick had tons of potential and could have possibly given him a main event run, had WWE went ahead with it.

Unfortunately, nothing came out of that gimmick and Miro spent his final few months feuding with Bobby Lashley in a program that was heavily slammed by fans. Miro seems incredibly excited to be in AEW, and it would be interesting to see what the future holds for him in Tony Khan's promotion.