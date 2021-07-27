Miro's challenger for AEW TNT Championship announced

AEW TNT Champion Miro has been one of the most dominant champions in AEW's short history. The Bulgarian Brute has put away anyone that has challenged him with relative ease. The next person stepping up to him on the August 4, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite will be Lee Johnson.

Lee Johnson picked up a victory over Luther on AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday in a match booked by Elite GM Invitational Champion James Darnell.

Post match, Miro walked out claiming that Lee Johnson's last opponent was picked by fans, and his next opponent will be picked by God, announcing their match at AEW: Homecoming for the TNT Championship.

This will be Miro's 5th defense of the TNT Championship, having beaten Brian Pillman Jr, Lance Archer, Evil Uno and Dante Martin in previous matches. With the momentum he has on his side, it seems unlikely Big Shotty will stand a chance against God's Favorite Champion in Jacksonville.

What else is scheduled for upcoming AEW shows?

AEW Fight for the Fallen

AEW has been advertising matches for two shows, this Wednesday's AEW Fight for the Fallen and next week's AEW: Homecoming.

So far, four matches have been announced for Fight for the Fallen. Pinnacle's FTR will take on Inner Circle's Proud n Powerful. Chris Jericho will face death match legend Nick Gage in a No-Disqualifications match in the second of the Labors of Jericho.

Lance Archer will defend his recently acquired IWGP US Championship against Bullet Club's Hikuleo and finally, a huge 10-man elimination match between The Elite and Dark Order and Hangman Adam Page.

AEW Homecoming will feature two matches as of now. The aforementioned TNT Title match between Miro and Lee Johnson and Malakai Black's in-ring debut has been announced so far. Malakai Black will take on Cody Rhodes in a titanic clash which will probably end up being the biggest match of the night.

Edited by Greg Bush