Miro's former partner addresses his future in the wake of three AEW departures in last 3 weeks

Former AEW TNT Champion Miro was brought to All Elite Wrestling in 2020 as "The Best Man" to Kip Sabian, but what does the future hold for the Englishman?

AEW seems to be on some cleaning spree at the time of writing, as three main roster talents bid farewell to the company in three weeks: Fuego Del Sol, Trench, and Brian Pillman Jr.

With people leaving the roster regularly, some fans have wondered what the future holds for wrestlers who haven't been seen recently, like Kip Sabian. However, the future looks good for Sabian, as he took to Twitter to confirm that he will still be with AEW for a long time.

"Do not fear, it might not have been reported but ya boy is here for a while to come," he tweeted.

Sabian hasn't wrestled on AEW TV since competing in the 'Blackjack Battle Royale' at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2023, but he has been active on ROH TV, teaming up with The Butcher and The Blade.

Kip Sabian recently opened up about his partnership with Miro

As previously stated, Kip Sabian was responsible for unleashing "The Redeemer" onto the AEW roster. Miro and Kip remained a tag team until March 2021, after they lost the 'Arcade Anarchy' match to Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy.

Sabian was recently a guest on the "Sappenin'" podcast, where he opened up about his time as Miro's partner, and while he loves the former TNT Champion as a person, Kip felt that the character he was portraying at the time 'wasn't him.'

"Shout out to Miro. He’s probably one of the nicest human beings I’ve ever met. He was very, very enjoyable to work with… But with me, he was very enjoyable to work with because he was always open to the ideas that we had. But, as much as I enjoyed doing that, the character that I was portraying during all this time, it wasn’t really me, I couldn’t find the me that I wanted," Sabian said.

The Englishman also claimed that, despite his imposing character nowadays, the former Rusev is one of the nicest people he's ever met and that he was always open to trying out new ideas when they worked together.

