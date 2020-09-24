Miro says he's joining a second promotion after AEW; Company possibly revealed

Despite getting released by WWE, Miro fka Rusev hasn't been this happy and excited about wrestling in many years. It took him a long journey from Bulgaria to the United States and a period where he went through several odd jobs before he managed to sign with WWE and have a career spanning nearly a decade, including his time in developmental.

Miro is a far more experienced wrestler now and since he joined AEW, he made his in-ring debut and has done everything to promote himself. Thankfully for Rusev, his AEW contract doesn't restrict him to being an exclusive performer for the promotion and he told Sports Illustrated in a tease that he's going to join a second promotion and that he had only two places in mind when he was released by WWE:

“I love professional wrestling, and it has so much left to offer me. As soon as I got that call [from WWE], I immediately knew I wanted to go two places. The first one, I’m already here. The second, you’ll find out when the time is right.”

This isn't the first time that Miro has teased wrestling in another promotion. On his Twitch stream, Miro said:

While I am not going to name any promotions, I'll just say I'm allowed to work in different countries. Maybe a country where the sun rises? You'll just have to wait and see."

Is Miro heading to New Japan Pro Wrestling?

Miro's comment about "a country where the sun rises" is a clear indicator that Japan is a place that he wants to wrestle. Since Miro hasn't done much wrestling outside of the WWE realm, he likely wants to experience wrestling all over the globe.

To add to that, Miro would suit New Japan Pro Wrestling as a part-time superstar, similar to Jon Moxley's role with the Japanese promotion. It's going to be interesting to see where Miro heads and if he ends up making appearances with NJPW. However, it's also likely that he will only go to Japan to wrestle once things are safe and COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed.