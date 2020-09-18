Miro hints at new destination after signing with AEW

Miro fka Rusev has signed with AEW and is the latest WWE Superstar to do so, after the company went through with their cost-cutting measures, where they released a number of Superstars from the company. Since then, most of the Superstars have signed with new companies, be it AEW or IMPACT Wrestling. Now, after Miro made his debut on AEW, he has revealed that he is not tied down by his contract to only AEW and that he could sign with other wrestling promotions, even hinting at his possible next destination during his latest Twitch stream (h/t Wrestling Inc).

Miro hints at next destination after AEW

Miro appears to not be happy signing with only AEW. He revealed during his Twitch stream, that while he was not going to name a promotion, he said that he was allowed to work in different countries. This could mean, that much like the AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, Rusev too could be headed to NJPW at some point in the future. He even hinted at Japan during the stream.

"Despite signing a contract, I am not restricted to AEW alone. While I am not going to name any promotions, I'll just say I'm allowed to work in different countries. Maybe a country where the sun rises? You'll just have to wait and see."

"Sometimes when God says, Miro you're going to live all your dreams, you just got to keep the faith. That's why when I got released [from WWE], I had zero doubt that I would be able to go to AEW and work in different places. And that is how things are unfolding now."

He went on to say that he was letting go of the past and was now ready to move forward.

"Things happen for a reason, and the more you let go off the BS, the more service you're doing to yourself. If you're good, and trust and believe, things will align themselves. You just have to be patient, and that's what I did. I bided my time and here I am now."