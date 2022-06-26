AEW star opens up about failed WWE faction being "a punching bag for Roman Reigns," internal issues in the group

AEW star Miro recently opened up about his time in the failed WWE faction, The League of Nations.

The group was officially formed in November 2015, and its members included Sheamus, Alberto Del Rio, King Barrett, and Miro (f.k.a. Rusev in WWE). After a lackluster five-month run in the company, The League of Nations was disbanded on the April 28, 2016 episode of SmackDown.

During a recent interview on The Kurt Angle Show, Miro said the faction had a lot of potential, with three former champions. However, he lamented how the group was booked against Roman Reigns.

"Nobody told us we were going to be a punching bag for Roman Reigns. That's the only reason they were doing this. I thought we were looking at three former champions, big guys, strong guys, international guys. We haven't had nothing like this on the roster. And on night number two we lost to Roman Reigns four-on-one. Ever since that night we knew we were destined to do this...to do nothing but jobs," said Miro. [0:31-0:54]

You can check out the full results of this week's Rampage HERE.

Miro says there was a lot of infighting within The League of Nations before WWE WrestleMania 32

During the same interview, The Redeemer also stated that there were a lot of differences among the members of the group. He disclosed that they didn't discuss the matches, and gathering all four superstars simultaneously was challenging.

"At that time we had a lot of problems internally within the group. It was a lot of fighting going on. I'm not proud of that by any means. It was so messed up that even practices were not even...you know you had to talk about the match every now and again. We couldn't even get all of us together. It was such a disaster." [1:00-1:20]

Miro then opened up about how The League of Nations almost got into a fight among themselves before their match against The New Day at WrestleMania 32.

The League of Nations defeated The New Day in a bout that lasted just over 10 minutes. After the match, WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, and Stone Cold Steve Austin beat down on the heels.

Miro said the group had a "bad attitude" about the legends hitting maneuvers on them. However, the AEW star added that it was "worth it" to take the Stunner from Stone Cold in the segment.

While using any quotes are used from this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far