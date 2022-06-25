AEW Rampage Results: Huge brawl ends show, Eddie Kingston attacks WWE legend, Former world champion debuts

The go-home show ahead of AEW Forbidden Door did not disappoint. We got multiple great matches on the show, but the main talking point has to be the massive brawl that ended AEW Rampage.

Rey Fenix vs Andrade El Idolo on AEW Rampage

Rey Fenix and Andrade took each other down early on before starting each other down in the middle of the ring. Both men continued to go back and forth, throwing whatever that had at each other. Andrade sent Fenix crashing to the floor as we cut to out the first commercial.

Back from the break, Andrade headed to the top rope. Fenix joined up on the top turnbuckle, but it ended up with him taking a double stomp from the former WWE star. Andrade went to hit the double knees in the corner, but Fenix stopped him in his tracks with a pump kick. Fenix drove Andrade face-first into the mat with a cutter but only got a nearfall.

Fenix and Andrade continued trading strikes. Back from another commercial break, Andrade's assistant Jose passed him the table. The referee saw it and grabbed it. Andrade used the diversion to hit a low blow followed by a dropkick to the knee. Andrade then went to lock in a Figure Four, but Fenix caught him with a spinning boot to the head. Fenix followed it up with a dive out to ringside.

Meanwhile, inside the ring, it was Alex Abrahantes was going at it with Jose. Rush came out to ringside while this was going on and hit Fenix with another low blow, and rolled him into the ring. Andrade hit Fenix with the Hammerlock DDT for the win.

Result: Andrade El Idolo def. Rey Fenix on AEW Rampage

MATCH RATING: A-

After the match, Rush took off Fenix's mask. This led to Penta coming out and chasing off the heels.

We were backstage with Swerve and Keith Lee. Swerve said they could put what happened at the Casino Battle Royale behind them. Keith Lee agreed and said they needed to keep winning to get where they wanted to be.

Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez vs. Sierra and Laynie Luck on AEW Rampage

This match only lasted a couple of minutes. The finish saw Martinez hit a back elbow strike. She then locked in the sleeper hold. Deeb simultaneously locked in the Serenity lock on Sierra. Martinez and Deeb picked up the win after a double tap out.

Result: Serena Deeb and Mercedes Martinez def. Sierra and Laynie Luck on AEW Rampage

MATCH RATING: B-

Hook vs. The DKC on AEW Rampage

The DKC laid into Hook early with chops and forced him back into the corner, but his offense didn't last long. Hook took down The DKC before locking in the Red Rum for the win.

Result: Hook def. The DKC on AEW Rampage

MATCH RATING: N/A

Cash Wheeler vs. Jeff Cobb on AEW Rampage

This match ended up being a pretty hard-hitting affair. Cash Wheeler went strike to strike with the former Olympian and was on top for long sections of the match early on.

Cash forced Cobb to roll out of the ring and caught him with a dive over the top rope. Cash then rolled Cobb back in the ring and headed to the top rope. Cobb met Cash on the top rope Wheeler ended up hitting Cobb with a powerbomb, an incredible feat for strength.

Cash Wheeler was looking strong until Jeff Cobb hit the Tour of the Islands. That was enough to put Cash Wheeler away.

Result: Jeff Cobb def. Cash Wheeler on AEW Rampage

MATCH RATING: A

Great-O-Khan was on his way down to the ring after the match, but Dax Harwood came out and struck him from behind. Will Ospreay and Aussie Open came down to the ring followed by Orange Cassidy and Roppongi Vice. We also had Eddie Kingston run out and attack Chris Jericho as things broke down.

As the brawl continued, we saw Ospreay take out Orange Cassidy at ringside while Kingston and Jericho brawled through the crowd. Orange hit back as Harwood hit Kyle Fletcher with a piledriver in the middle of the ring.

We asked two former WWE head writers about Vince McMahon stepping back from the company. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far