Miro shares true feelings about Sting and sends a message to fans ahead of final match

Sting's final match in AEW at the Pay-Per-View Revolution is gaining a lot of hype, with all the stories attached to the match. As the day of the match approaches, multiple wrestlers are posting their thoughts about the legend and the final bout.

The most recent one to do so is AEW wrestler Miro, who took to his social network to talk about the upcoming match that will have the Hooligan and Darby Allin defend their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag match.

"I love @Sting! Watch his last match. Buy the PPV #AEWRevolution," he posted.

Recently, Lex Luger, who has had a feud with The Icon, spoke out about whether he will be there for the match. Even Kevin Nash, who has had some feuds with the Vigilante, discussed whether he could attend the match.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen which other wrestler references the Icon's last match, either in their promos or their interviews, or even on their social handles.

Is AEW ready for Sting's final match production-wise?

Sting's final match will be a landmark in wrestling, and setting up such a match requires a lot of production work, including footage of all his iconic matches to make some memorable vignettes. Wrestling fans remember well-made vignettes for life, and this is Tony Khan's chance to create something that really has him play to the galleries.

However, Dave Meltzer, on a recent episode of WOR, has weighed in on whether AEW will get the footage that is now the property of WWE.

"WWE owns all footage. I thought, like, it's not gonna happen. But you know, people [are] going like, 'Well, when WWE asked Bryan Danielson, Mark Henry, and Paul Wight, Chris Jericho could do stuff for the John Cena special show that they did, and Tony let them do it. And when Billy Gunn was asked to come to the Hall of Fame for the DX thing, Tony let him do it. So, maybe they will reciprocate. I don't think so," said Meltzer.

It remains to be seen how AEW prepares itself for the Vigilante's final match.

Will the Icon's final match be a great one? Tell us in the comments.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE