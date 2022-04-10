"You are the man" - AEW star showers respect on Ric Flair and Andre The Giant 

AEW star Miro showered respect on 16-time world champion Ric Flair for the latter's stories about the late, great Andre The Giant.

Speaking on the Dan Le Batard Show on ESPN, Flair recalled an anecdote about Andre's massive alcohol intake, where The Giant drank 106 beers when he was in Charlotte's Downtowner in 1975, but that didn't end there. On a flight from Chicago to Tokyo, the two wrestling legends took down every vodka in the plane amounting to 540 pounds.

Miro questioned whether the story was true, to which Flair responded emphatically that they indeed were. The Bulgarian proceeded to tell Ric that he was 'the man.'

Check out their exchange below:

Ric Flair previously spoke highly of Miro and his presentation in AEW

Ric Flair recently heaped praise on Miro for being able to present himself without his wife, CJ Perry (formerly known as Lana), who was his manager in WWE. The Bulgarian debuted in AEW as the 'best man' for Kip Sabian before turning on him and later defeating Darby Allin for the TNT Championship.

In the Wooooo Nation podcast, Flair expressed his love for one of Miro's gimmicks, 'The Redeemer.' He also stated that the former WWE star was a success even without his wife and could have put up a great match against Kenny Omega.

"Yeah, I love it. It's tremendous [on Miro's Redeemer's gimmick]. Yes, he sure as hell can [on working with Kenny Omega]. He's a working fool. It just goes to prove that everybody thought well, it's kind of like when Liz left Randy, there was a clearly different dynamic with just Randy by himself. Everybody said Rusev without Lana, but he's proved everybody wrong. Lana's lovely and beautiful, but he can make it without Lana being there, and he's done a hell of a job of it. His ability is gonna continue, and as momentum you know, it's endless for him. And he's a great talent."

AVB @avbiswas1 Bold prediction: Lana / CJ Perry debuts to help Miro beat Bryan Danielson at #AEWFullGear Bold prediction: Lana / CJ Perry debuts to help Miro beat Bryan Danielson at #AEWFullGear https://t.co/8Dg5qqmsJz

Miro has recently been absent from AEW programming because he's filming a TV show in New York City called East New York. It remains to be seen when he will return to programming and how the company books him moving forward.

