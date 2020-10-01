Miro is now "all elite", and he's the Best Man to Kip Sabian in AEW. The man formerly known as Rusev in WWE, has come a long way through the trials and tribulations he has faced over the years. But he has not forgotten those who have helped him along the way, which includes a certain John Cena.

As many WWE fans will remember, Rusev and John Cena did have that match at WrestleMania 31 with Cena beating him for the WWE United States Championship. On AEW Unrestricted, Miro said he loves John Cena.

Miro said that John Cena taught him how to wrestle

During a Q&A session on AEW Unrestricted, Miro was asked about his relationship with John Cena. He said:

"I love John. I can't be thankful enough to John for teaching me how to wrestle. And when I say that, I knew how to wrestle. But teaching me timing, teaching me psychology, teaching me how to listen to the people. How to react to the people. Having to be able to control the people the way you wanted it. That's what John taught me."

Miro also said that he and John Cena have a great relationship, and his AEW status doesn't change that. Miro also said that he could text John Cena anytime, and he will always respond. Moreover, Miro said that John cares.

It's interesting to know that John Cena is only a text away, at least, for Miro.