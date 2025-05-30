"Miss you daddy" - Popular star send message to Mariah May amid her AEW absence

Mariah May was sent a rather interesting message from a popular AEW star. The star said that she misses her in the most unexpected way.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion has been missing in action for a few months now. Interesting, to complicate matters, there have been multiple reports that she won't be re-signing with the Jacksonville-based company, and at the end of her current deal, she is heavily speculated to move to WWE.

In the midst of her absence, May posted a series of images that also featured Harley Cameron and noted that there was never a dull day for her in AEW.

Cameron, who is one of the most promising stars in the company, commented on May's post and wrote:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️miss you daddy.”

Harley Cameron's comment [Image credit: May's Instagram post]

The two athletes have a very curious dynamic, and the fans will be wondering what is going on between them. It will be interesting to see their face off once Mariah May makes her return to television programming.

Bill Apter thinks Mariah May will do well in WWE

For weeks now, there have been constant reports about how Mariah May could be going to WWE after the end of her AEW contract. While her fans do not want her to leave the Jacksonville-based promotion, Bill Apter thinks she will do well in WWE.

Apter was speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s The Wrestling Time Machine when he said:

“Of course, it's a possibility in terms of financially, and in terms of becoming a more worldwide recognized star. I have met her and interviewed her a few times. She is a total sweetheart. She is an excellent technician worker in the ring and on the mic, and I think she will make a smash in the WWE.”

Check out his comments in the video below:

May has received a seal of approval from Bill Apter, and it only bodes well for the 26-year-old if she ever thinks of jumping ship to WWE.

