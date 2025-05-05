"It's a possibility" - Former AEW champion likely to join WWE soon, thinks Bill Apter (Exclusive)

A former AEW champion could soon be making their way to WWE, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter. Apter recently talked about the rumors surrounding the star in question, Mariah May, and shared his thoughts on the likelihood of her jumping ship.

Ad

Mariah May has been with AEW for only a couple of years but has quickly risen through the ranks owing to a compelling storyline with Timeless Toni Storm. She also became the AEW Women's World Champion after defeating Toni at All In last year. However, reports suggest that her contract with Tony Khan's company will expire this year, which has led to rumors of her potentially joining WWE.

Speaking about Mariah on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated the following about the chances of her jumping ship:

Ad

Trending

"Of course, it's a possibility in terms of financially, and in terms of becoming a more worldwide recognized star. I have met her and interviewed her a few times. She is a total sweetheart. She is an excellent technician worker in the ring and on the mic, and I think she will make a smash in the WWE." [5:55 onwards]

Ad

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also shared his thoughts

Teddy Long also believes that Mariah May is a talented star who would fit right in with Triple H's roster.

Adding to Bill Apter's comments on The Wrestling Time Machine, the Hall of Famer stated that the Stamford-based promotion was unlikely to pass up the opportunity of adding Mariah May's name to their list of prospects. He said:

Ad

"I think she will be a big name for them and I can't see them passing her up. I just can't see them." [6:27 onwards]

Expand Tweet

Ad

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see where Mariah ends up in the long run.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More