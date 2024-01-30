“Miss ya brother” - Sheamus sends a message to major AEW star

Though WWE and AEW are rival promotions, many of their wrestlers share a good relationship with each other. Recently, WWE star Sheamus sent a message to a major AEW star, who is his close friend. The AEW star being discussed here is Miro (formerly known as Rusev in WWE).

Being an ex-WWE Superstar, The Bulgarian Brute often clashed against The Celtic Warrior inside the ring. Their most popular match was in November 2014 for the United States Championship. They have also been a part of a faction, The League of Nations.

Sheamus turned 46 on January 28, Sunday. On the special occasion, his friend Miro sent him a birthday greeting on Instagram.

“Happy birthday fella! You may be close to half a decade [sic] old but you will always be jacked. Almost as much as Papa Sheamie,” The Bulgarian Brute wrote.

The Celtic Warrior replied to the post with a message saying that he misses his friend.

“Miss ya brother.”

Sheamus sent a warning to Gunther following the Royal Rumble

Sheamus has been out of action for quite a while due to a shoulder injury. His last match was on the August 18 episode of SmackDown, where he suffered a loss against Edge (Adam Copeland) in the latter’s last match in WWE.

The WWE Universe was expecting him to return at Royal Rumble, but the fans were disappointed. However, after the premium live vent, The Celtic Warrior went on to his X/Twitter account to ask fans if they missed him at the event. This could be an indication that he will be ready for his comeback soon.

He recently also notified Gunther that upon his return, he would be vying for the Intercontinental Championship.

It remains to be seen when the former Brawling Brutes member will return to action and who his first opponent is going to be.

