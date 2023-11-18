MJF about to achieve massive milestone; drops a message ahead of AEW Full Gear 2023

MJF has sent an interesting message ahead of his massive AEW World Championship match against Jay White at Full Gear 2023.

The Devil is firmly at the top of the mountain in All Elite Wrestling with the AEW World Title across his waist. He won the gold back at Full Gear 2022 from Jon Moxley and is now just hours away from completing a full calendar year as the champ. However, MJF won't have it easy as he would also be defending his and Adam Cole's ROH Tag Team Titles all by himself against The Gunns at Zero Hour.

A few minutes ago, the 27-year-old took to Twitter to send a message, proclaiming he would walk out of Full Gear with his gold intact. He also pointed out that he was about to achieve the milestone of being the champion for a full year.

Check out The Salt of the Earth's message below:

"I’m not leaving Los Angeles without my Title. 365. Let’s get it. #Betterthanyou," tweeted Friedman.

MJF on Tony Khan trying to keep him in AEW

In a chat with Sports Illustrated recently, MJF touched upon the impending bidding war of 2024 between AEW and WWE to acquire his services.

The Salt of the Earth mentioned that Tony Khan was doing everything in his might to convince him to stay under All Elite Wrestling's umbrella in the long run. He added that it was money ultimately that would be the determining factor for him.

“Tony Khan is definitely trying his hardest to keep me here,” said Friedman. “There are a lot of things about All Elite Wrestling that I like, but there’s also a lot of things about WWE that I like. What I’m most interested in is money,” he said.

Considering he's in tremendous form over the last many months, not many would be surprised if MJF ends up retaining his gold at Full Gear 2023.

