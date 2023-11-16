Top AEW star fuels speculation of WWE move next year

It seems that a top AEW star has once more teased the bidding battle of 2024. Next year will see several star's contracts come up on the market for any promotion to sign, should they first decide not to sign once again with All Elite Wrestling. The star in question here is MJF.

The AEW World Champion being one of, if not the top star of the promotion, will certainly be in high demand the moment his contract expires. He has not committed to re-signing with AEW yet, which has opened up speculations of a move to other major promotions.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, MJF revealed that Tony Khan was trying to keep him with the promotion. He then noted that while there were a lot of things he liked about AEW, he also liked certain other aspects of WWE. In the end, he admitted that what he was really looking for was the money. May the best offer win seems to be the name of the game.

“Tony Khan is definitely trying his hardest to keep me here,” said Friedman. “There are a lot of things about All Elite Wrestling that I like, but there’s also a lot of things about WWE that I like. What I’m most interested in is money.” [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Expand Tweet

He had also made a subtle nod to the Bidding War of 2024 on Dynamite a week ago.

AEW World Champion MJF gives advice to young and aspiring talents

MJF recently posted a message, which had advice for the young and aspiring talents who have been held back from doing their own thing, due to their seniors influence.

Importance of seniority has been an ideology in several parts of the world, and this has sometimes held individuals down, as they have to stoop over to the advice and commands of their seniors.

On Twitter, the Devil of AEW gave advice to the young individuals going through this. For him, if certain seniors talked down to you, you should never stoop down for them just because they have experience.

He continued, stating that they might have been working at a lower level for all those years, while you are working at a higher level, and there should be no one that can hold you down. MJF concluded, stating that for him, it was best to respect everyone, but not those that talk down to you.

"If you’ve been at a job for a small number of years, but at a high level for a majority of it. You don’t have to listen to dumb moth******ers that talk down to you, and say they know better because they’ve been at the job for a large number of years, but at a low level for a majority of it. Respect everyone. But don’t let anyone son you, ever," posted MJF.

At a mere 27 years old, MJF has now cemented himself as one of the best to ever do it in AEW, and he may continue to do so for several years to come. He is also now one of the stars on watch, as his contract expires soon.

Do you think he stays on in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video WWE's most searched questions get answered by former head writer