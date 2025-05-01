MJF acknowledges his task after AEW Dynamite incident

MJF was given a reality check tonight after getting into an incident on AEW Dynamite. He has since acknowledged his next course of action and taken to social media to confirm this.

Earlier tonight, The Hurt Syndicate and the Salt of the Earth gathered to decide on the latter's application to join the group. As has been the case for some time now, Bobby Lashley still did not give him a thumbs-up.

Tonight, MJF's frustrations boiled over as he could not comprehend the situation and what else he needed to do to earn Lashley’s favor. He got into Lashley's face and began insulting him, but things changed when The All Mighty fought back.

He grabbed Friedman by the throat and pushed him to the corner. The former AEW World Champion could not do anything but beg for mercy. Lashley then revealed what he needed from him, which was to see if he could "hurt people" like they do.

MJF took to X/Twitter after the incident as he acknowledged Bobby Lashley's words. It remains to be seen what this means for him and what he will do next.

"Loud and clear, Bob," Friedman wrote.

Since they want him to hurt someone, the locker room should be on high alert, as they may become his victims because Max will do anything to join The Hurt Syndicate.

