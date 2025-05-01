The price for MJF joining The Hurt Syndicate revealed on AEW Dynamite after tricky situation 

Top AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman is still trying to join The Hurt Syndicate. One of the members of the dominant group finally revealed what The Salt of the Earth has to do to persuade him this week on Dynamite.

MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley arrived on the April 30 edition of Dynamite to finally decide whether or not to initiate MJF into their ranks. The Franchise Playa invited The Wolf of Wrestling to the ring for one more vote, as he and The Standard of Excellence had already voiced their endorsement in his favor.

Both MVP and Benjamin gave Friedman a thumbs up, but not Lashley, who turned down the former AEW World Champion once again. This led to MJF snapping at The All Mighty, lashing out at him for not changing his mind despite having accepted his gifts over the past couple of weeks. Lashley did not take kindly to Friedman's barbs and aggressively pinned him against the turnbuckles, forcing the self-proclaimed generational talent to call for MVP to intercede.

Lashley informed a terrified MJF that if he wanted to earn his approval, he would have to "hurt somebody." The Destroyer's stablemates managed to calm him down and take him to the back before he hurt Friedman himself.

It remains to be seen which AEW star MJF might target to prove himself to Bobby Lashley.

