MJF & Adam Cole are a sensation! New AEW merch reportedly already the second highest-grossing T-shirt of 2023

MJF and Adam Cole have been riding a wave of success and popularity that has not been seen in AEW ever since its inception. The duo are the talk of the town, and are on the lips of every wrestling fan recently.

Their partnership for the AEW Blind Tag Team Eliminator tournament has borne fruit in more ways than one, and Tony Khan will no doubt be a very happy man. Dave Meltzer recently reported on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the duo’s popularity is so high that their "Better Than You Bay Bay" t-shirt has sold more units than any AEW shirt in 2023.

Meltzer also noted that it is the same shirt that has been pushed by AEW more than anything else as Maxwell was seen sporting it last week. It is also the second highest grossing shirt of the year behind the classic MJF button down shirt.

At this point, their tag team feels like it has a lot to achieve and going by how well the fans have received them both, the sky's the limit. It is also the first time that Maxwell has seemingly embraced a positive persona, and if the recent t-shirt sales report is anything to go by, we can expect to see the current AEW Champion being a good guy for a while.

Is MJF going to turn on Adam Cole?

MJF has so far been a surprisingly good friend to Adam Cole and their friendship has borne fruit as they won the AEW Blind Tag Team Eliminator tournament. As a result, they will now take on FTR for the AEW World Tag Team titles.

WWE Legend and Hall of Famer Bully Ray aka Bubba Ray Dudley shot a warning to Adam Cole saying that Maxwell is luring him in and that he can turn on him anytime. Bully was speaking on the Busted Open Podcast when he gave his opinion and said:

"But I think that is what Max wants Cole to believe. That’s where he is luring him in and I like him luring him in a different way, playing at his heart strings. Listen, Adam Cole is a nice guy. He is a nice guy in real life and even in the wrestling ring, despite the fact that he might have the spirit of the fight and the heart of a lion, you can still tell that he is a genuine nice guy. I think what MJF told him really resonated with Adam Cole and he warmed up to him. He almost verbally put his arm around MJF’s shoulder and said ‘Don't worry Max, I’ll be your friend.'"

If their showing at the Blood and Guts edition of Dynamite is anything to go by, then we can expect them to be a tag team for the foreseeable future.

Will MJF turn on Adam Cole or will they continue being friends? Have your say in the comments below.

