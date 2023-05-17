MJF advised not to leave AEW for WWE next year

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. believes that MJF should stay with AEW instead of signing with the Stamford-based promotion when his contract expires next year.

The 27-year-old star has been hinting at a potential bidding war in 2024, fueling speculation about his future options, including WWE and Hollywood. AEW President Tony Khan has made it clear that he wants to keep MJF in the company, emphasizing his importance to the promotion.

In a recent interview on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. expressed his thoughts on AEW World Champion MJF's future with the company.

"I don't know. The character MJF will go wherever the money's best. But I think special stars get special treatment and exceptions are made for exceptional people. And I feel like any deal WWE would make, Tony Khan would match it. MJF has a ton of freedom where he's at... If I were him, I wouldn't leave," Freddie said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

Check out the full interview below:

Prinze Jr. also commended the "Four Pillars" storyline that MJF is involved in, emphasizing that AEW allows him to be himself and take creative risks. In contrast, he suggested that some WWE stars are constrained and forced to portray characters that don't align with their true selves.

As the "bidding war of 2024" looms, fans will eagerly await news of MJF's decision regarding his wrestling future.

Freddie Prinze Jr. says Roman Reigns is not even close to AEW World Champion MJF

Freddie Prinze Jr. has heaped praise on AEW star MJF, stating that Roman Reigns is "not even close" to achieving what Maxwell has accomplished in professional wrestling.

During an episode of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. hailed MJF as the "gold standard" of pro wrestling.

“This dude [MJF] is the gold standard of professional wrestling. He is top of the food chain. Roman Reigns is what he is. He’s great, and he’s not even close to reaching what MJF already has. And MJF hasn’t been doing it half as long, at this level."

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I think me and him (Roman Reigns) would have a tremendous match. I think it would be a friendly competition.



I would also love to wrestle Seth Rollins. I would love to wrestle The Miz.”



- MJF

(via Rasslin) “I think me and him (Roman Reigns) would have a tremendous match. I think it would be a friendly competition. I would also love to wrestle Seth Rollins. I would love to wrestle The Miz.”- MJF (via Rasslin) https://t.co/VDfaJT00Rg

Prinze Jr. emphasized that The Salt of The Earth's achievements have come in a relatively short span of time compared to Reigns, solidifying his status as an exceptional talent in the industry.

Do you think MJF will sign with WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes