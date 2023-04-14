Roman Reigns is "not even close to reaching" what a top AEW star already has, says former WWE writer

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has held the Universal Title for almost 1000 days. However, according to former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr., he is "not even close" to reaching what AEW star MJF has already accomplished.

Since winning the AEW World Championship at Full Gear in November 2022, MJF is currently impressing fans with his performances, including his recent Iron Man Match against Bryan Danielson at Revolution.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns has held the WWE Universal Title for almost 1000 days and retained it at WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes.

During a recent episode of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. shared his opinion that Reigns is not nearly as skilled or dedicated to professional wrestling as MJF. He called the Salt of the Earth the "gold standard of professional wrestling."

“This dude [MJF] is the gold standard of professional wrestling. He is top of the food chain. Roman Reigns is what he is. He’s great, and he’s not even close to reaching what MJF already has. And MJF hasn’t been doing it half as long, at this level."

He added that MJF's level of dedication and skill is so high that he can do anything and still receive cheers from fans.

"This dude — he could go out next week, sit in a stool, open Dr. Seuss books [the one that you’re not allowed to read anymore], and read it word for word, and show the pictures of the racist imagery that everyone got mad about, and they would cheer, and it would be the highest-rated segment of the week,” Freddie said.

WWE veteran Vince Russo ranks AEW star MJF above Roman Reigns

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently chose MJF as the 'Most Evil Heel of the Year' over Roman Reigns during the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Russo praised MJF's "range" and character development while noting that Reigns' character is more "one-dimensional."

"And Roman, bro, I'm a huge fan of Roman Reigns, but he really is one-dimensional. There's not too much range there. MJF has range," said Vince Russo.

Check out the full video below:

As the wrestling landscape continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how Reigns and MJF continue to develop their respective characters in the years to come.

Who do you think is the best heel character - MJF or Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes