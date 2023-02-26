Veteran says Roman Reigns is "one-dimensional;" picks MJF as the best heel of 2022 (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently picked MJF as the 'Most Evil Heel of the Year' over Roman Reigns in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

It's no secret that both The Salt of the Earth and The Tribal Chief have been carrying AEW and WWE, respectively, over their shoulders. While Reigns has dominated the global sports entertainment juggernaut's landscape for more than two years now, MJF climbed to the top just a few months back at Full Gear 2022.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo was asked to pick his choice for 2022's Most Evil Heel. The former WWE writer explained that although he is a fan of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, he thinks Reigns' character is one-dimensional.

Meanwhile, Vince Russo feels that unlike Roman Reigns, the AEW World Champion has plenty of range to showcase.

"And Roman, bro, I'm a huge fan of Roman Reigns, but he really is one-dimensional. There's not too much range there. MJF has range," said Vince Russo. [18:31 - 18:45]

Dutch Mantell thinks Roman Reigns would win the Male Wrestler of the Year award

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell picked Reigns and Bianca Belair to win the Male Wrestler of the Year and Female Wrestler of the Year awards, respectively.

Though Mantell believes Reigns would walk away with the accolade, he was personally voting for Gunther.

"I think she's been the one they pushed the most. I think she will get it hands down. And, I think Roman Reigns will get male wrestler of the year, hands down, except I'm not voting for him. Out of protest, I'm voting for Gunther, he's my favorite," said Dutch Mantell

The Tribal Chief is now gearing up for WrestleMania 39, where he will put his Undisputed WWE Universal Title on the line against Cody Rhodes.

