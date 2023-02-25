Former WWE manager feels Roman Reigns will get major award; backs another current champion in protest (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels Roman Reigns will win the Sportskeeda Best Male Wrestler of the Year award hands down.

Roman started 2022 as the Universal Champion and ended the year as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Throughout the year, the Tribal Chief defended his title against the likes of Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, and Logan Paul. With the help of The Bloodline, Reigns maintained his dominance on the "Island of Relevancy" and took down anyone that came close to dethroning him.

On this week's episode of Smack Talk, the wrestling veteran stated that Roman Reigns and Bianca Belair would top the male and female categories. However, Mantell revealed that he had another personal favorite in the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther and would be voting for the Ring General.

"I think she's been the one they pushed the most. I think she will get it hands down. And, I think Roman Reigns will get male wrestler of the year, hands down, except I'm not voting for him. Out of protest, I'm voting for Gunther, he's my favorite." [From 21:15 - 21:31]

Roman Reigns will be appearing on SmackDown next week

The Bloodline has fallen into disarray ever since this year's Royal Rumble. Sami Zayn emerged as the number one challenger following the event but failed to win the title at Elimination Chamber after numerous interferences disrupted the match.

This week on SmackDown, Sami Zayn confronted Jimmy Uso. Things soon got out of hand and the Master Strategist landed a Helluva Kick on Jimmy as his brother Jey watched quietly. Paul Heyman made it clear that Roman Reigns will be on the show next week to set things straight with The Bloodline.

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell's choice? Who is the Wrestler of the Year in your opinion?

