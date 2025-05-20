"MJF has already replaced him," "He shows up Wednesday" - Fans erupt after former WWE star drops a Hurt Syndicate tease

The Hurt Syndicate added top AEW star MJF, who had been relentless in his pursuit of joining the faction. However, a former WWE Superstar dropped a major hint, which led to the fans erupting on social media with various speculations.

The former WWE superstar, who was a part of The Hurt Syndicate trio in the Stamford-based promotion, is Cedric Alexander. The former Cruiserweight Classic standout was part of the DPW event last night, where he dropped a major reference involving his former faction members.

"I don't know if you've heard, but I hurt people."

Hearing Alexander's words, fans on social media could not hold back, and they exploded with reactions. A certain section of fans believed that Maxwell had already replaced him on Beach Break last week, while others believed that he could come to AEW and try to take the former world champion's spot in the faction.

"MJF has already replaced him," a fan tweeted.

"Can’t, MJF took his spot," another user commented.

"He’s already stated if he gets the call he’s definitely going to AEW cause his buddies are over there," one more user commented.

"To make it interesting he should try to take MJF's spot," a fan commented.

Furthermore, one fan speculated that Maxwell Jacob Friedman would soon be double-crossed by MVP and the faction after witnessing their backstage segment last week on Dynamite. On the other hand, another fan believed that Cedric Alexander could show up this week on AEW television.

MJF's official induction into The Hurt Syndicate will take place on this week's AEW Dynamite

The Salt of the Earth was thrilled last week on Dynamite: Beach Break after MVP Shelton Benjamin and the tough nut to crack, Bobby Lashley, gave him the three thumbs up. That meant that his pursuit to join The Hurt Syndicate was successful, and he was now a part of them.

To make it official, MVP announced a contract signing segment for the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite this week. Maxwell Jacob Friedman will appear to sign on the dotted line and be officially inducted into the stable.

With Friedman ready to begin a new chapter in his All Elite Wrestling career, it will be interesting to see how aligning with new allies would benefit him.

