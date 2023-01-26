Create

MJF announces released WWE Superstar's debut for AEW Dynamite next week

By Max Everett
Modified Jan 26, 2023 08:36 AM IST
MJF is bringing another WWE star to AEW.

MJF announced Bryan Danielson's opponent for next week's AEW Dynamite during tonight's show. In a bid to contort the American Dragon out of his shot at the AEW Championship, he has enlisted catch-as-catch-can specialist and former WWE star Timothy Thatcher.

Bryan Danielson battled Brian Cage during tonight's episode of Dynamite. Cage headed into the bout with a little money-motivated spite after MJF paid 'The Machine' to render Bryan unable to compete.

However, Bryan survived the bell-to-bell onslaught to continue his winning ways and maintain his bid for his Revolution title match.

Cage did not stop after losing the bout, however, staying true to his promise that he would leave his mark on Bryan Danielson. He was later tended to by medical staff, who diagnosed him with a shoulder injury and told him he would be medically disqualified from competing. The American Dragon insisted that would not be the case and challenged MJF to do his worst.

MJF set out to do just that during his promo segment, ridiculing the valiant Bryan for his insistence to wrestle onward. He also confirmed that Timothy Thatcher would be next up for Danielson.

Thatcher was only with WWE for a brief while, but he is remembered for winning the first-ever Fight Pit match against Matt Riddle. He was released in 2022 and has since signed for Pro Wrestling NOAH in Japan.

Are you looking forward to Timothy Thatcher's AEW debut? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Max Everett
