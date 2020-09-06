MJF has a message for Renee Young after losing to Jon Moxley at AEW All Out

Tonight's All Out event didn't go as MJF had planned. The main event of the show saw Jon Moxley defeating MJF and retaining his AEW World title in the process. During the buildup to the match, MJF had made sure that Jon Moxley wouldn't get to use the Paradigm Shift during their match.

During the closing moments of the bout, Moxley sneaked in a Paradigm Shift when the official wasn't looking, and proceeded to pin MJF to win the match. Following the event, MJF took to Twitter to express his disappointment over the loss, and had a question for the fans. MJF opened up on how Moxley won the match, and dubbed it as cheating.

MJF also had a few words for Renee Young, who had taken a shot at him right before the match began. He didn't mince his words and let Renee know that Moxley cheated "like a coward".

Check out the tweets below:

We aren’t gonna talk about the fact he cheated?!?!?!?! — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 6, 2020

Your husband cheated in the match like a coward. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 6, 2020

MJF is being praised for his amazing performance in the match

Despite registering a loss, MJF looked like a star coming out of the match. Fans and experts are hailing MJF on social media, and it goes without saying that he has a bright future ahead in All Elite Wrestling.

As for his rivalry with Moxley, the way tonight's match ended has made sure that this rivalry is far from over, and MJF and Moxley are sure to collide again in the near future. For the time being, Moxey is all set to take on Lance Archer next with the coveted belt on the line.