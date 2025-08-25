MJF breaks silence after failing to win the AEW World Title at Forbidden Door 2025

AEW star MJF recently made some interesting comments after losing the AEW World Championship match at Forbidden Door. He lost to Hangman Page in an exciting bout. The Cowboy had all the odds stacked against him, but he still survived and retained his world title.Days ahead of the pay-per-view, Maxwell cleverly imposed some conditions on the Cowboy, which he unfortunately had to accept. According to The Salt of the Earth's terms, he didn't cash in his contract to get the title match; the title could have changed hands via count-out or disqualification. He took advantage of the conditions in the ring, but Hangman was one step ahead.At one instance, Friedman went for a pin, but Page had placed his foot on the ropes. While the referee didn't see it, Mark Briscoe informed the official. Later, the Cowboy cleverly defeated the Devil. Following the match, the latter took to X and wrote a four-word message, seemingly still in disbelief.&quot;I don’t believe you,&quot; he wrote.Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJFLINKI don’t believe you.Swerve Strickland praised MJF in a major listAfter the establishment of the Jacksonville-based promotion, Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara, MJF, and Darby Allin were deemed the four pillars of AEW. However, things changed in the coming years, and exceptional stars have stood out as the promotion's ace. Swerve Strickland recently listed all four names he believed were carrying the promotion on their backs.While speaking with Yahoo Sports' Cameron Hawkins, the former AEW World Champion named himself, Maxwell, Will Ospreay, and Hangman Page as the face of the company.“Ospreay, Hangman, myself, MJF included. We are the definitions of this era and generation. We take pride in that work,” he said.It will be interesting to see when the Salt of the Earth cashes in his world title contract. Fans are very excited to see them face each other for the third time, as their previous bouts in 2025 have been a huge hit.