Swerve Strickland reveals the new four pillars of AEW

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Aug 23, 2025 08:36 GMT
Swerve Strickland will face Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door. (Image via AEW YouTube)
Swerve Strickland will face Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door. (Image via AEW YouTube)

AEW star Swerve Strickland has been a massive professional wrestling revelation. Ever since he signed with AEW, his career has seen an upward trajectory. He is a former AEW World Champion, and if he plays his cards right, he could become the next Unified Champion.

Before joining All Elite Wrestling, The New Flavor was a WWE superstar. During his brief run in the Stamford-based company, he held the NXT North American Championship once. However, his overall time there was underwhelming. He is now one of the biggest names in all of wrestling and one of Tony Khan's most important assets. Interestingly, he believes that the Jacksonville-based company has four new pillars, and he is one of them.

In a recent conversation with Yahoo Sports' Cameron Hawkins, the 34-year-old said that the news "Four Pillars of AEW" includes himself, MJF, Will Ospreay, and "Hangman" Adam Page.

“Ospreay, Hangman, myself, MJF included. We are the definitions of this era and generation. We take pride in that work.” said Strickland.

The original "Four Pillars of AEW" were made up of Darby Allin, MJF, Jack Perry, and Sammy Guevara.

Swerve Strickland could become the new AEW Unified Champion at Forbidden Door 2025

At Forbidden Door 2025, Kazuchika Okada will put the AEW Unified Championship on the line against Swerve Strickland. Fans are expecting the two juggernauts to tear the house down. Hopefully, this showdown will not disappoint.

Here is Forbidden Door 2025's entire matchcard.

  • "Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. MJF - AEW World Championship match
  • Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Alex Windsor (All Elite Wrestling) vs. Peresphone (CMLL) vs. Bozilla (STARDOM) - TBS Championship four-way match
  • Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland - Unified Championship match
  • Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi), Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Will Ospreay vs. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley), The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), and Gabe Kidd - Lights Out Steel Cage Match
  • Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Killswitch and Kip Sabian - Tag team match
  • Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. FTR vs. Brodido - Three-way tag team elimination match for the World Tag Team Championship
  • "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena - AEW Women's World Championship match
  • Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi - TNT Championship match
  • Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Nigel McGuinness - IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match

Forbidden Door 2025 is scheduled to take place this weekend at The O2 Arena in London, England.

