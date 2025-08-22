  • home icon
  Tony Khan must bring 5-time WWE champion out of retirement to counter the rumoured Brock Lesnar-John Cena clash

Tony Khan must bring 5-time WWE champion out of retirement to counter the rumoured Brock Lesnar-John Cena clash

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Aug 22, 2025 11:28 GMT
Brock Lesnar (left) and Tony Khan (right) (Images via WWE.com and AEW YouTube)
Brock Lesnar (left) and Tony Khan (right) (Images via WWE.com and AEW YouTube)

The competition between WWE and AEW is getting fiercer with time. Tony Khan's vision and leadership have transformed the Jacksonville-based company into the second-biggest wrestling promotion in the US. However, Triple H and Co. intend to destroy their arch rivals.

World Wrestling Entertainment has been aggressively counterprogramming AEW pay-per-views. This phenomenon has gotten out of hand as the Stamford-based company recently announced that its upcoming premium live event, Wrestlepalooza, will take place on the same day as All Out 2025. Furthermore, it is rumored that Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena will main event Wrestlepalooza.

Triple H is bringing out the big guns. However, Tony Khan still has the opportunity to fight back. Here's how.

Tony Khan must bring Bryan Danielson out of retirement

AEW star Bryan Danielson is a modern-day legend. He is a former AEW World Champion and one of Khan's most valuable assets. However, he is semi-retired. He has not wrestled a televised match since he lost the world title to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream last year. Nevertheless, there is no better time for him to return.

The American Dragon must be brought back for All Out 2025. He is a huge star, and he has the potential to outdraw Lesnar vs. Cena. Hopefully, the AEW CEO will make the correct decision and will be well prepared to go to war with World Wrestling Entertainment.

Who should Tony Khan book to face Bryan Danielson at All Out?

Bryan Danielson's potential opponent at All Out 2025 should be Jon Moxley. The former WWE Champion and The Death Riders' leader have a lot of history. They were once allies. But The Purveyor of Violence eventually betrayed him.

This tragedy took place at All Out 2024. The Leader of the Yes! Movement will want to exact revenge, and there is no better occasion than the September 20, 2025, pay-per-view. If the two behemoths clash and Danielson wins, it would be immense for fans. A poetic justice of this kind will be immensely satisfying.

In a recent conversation with TV Insider, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné was asked what she thought of her previous employers' counter-programming strategy.

The former Sasha Banks bluntly stated that she does not watch or care about them. Furthermore, she added that no matter what WWE does, the Tony Khan-led promotion is taking over.

"I don’t watch them. I don’t care about them....They can keep on doing whatever they want to do, but AEW is taking over. If you want to watch the best, good wrestling, watch AEW," said The CEO.

All Elite Wrestling is currently preparing for Forbidden Door 2025, which is scheduled to take place this weekend in London.

