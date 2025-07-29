  • home icon
  • AEW
  • 3 Clear signs Bryan Danielson will never return to WWE again

3 Clear signs Bryan Danielson will never return to WWE again

By Anurag Mukherjee
Published Jul 29, 2025 05:06 GMT
Former AEW World Champ Bryan Danielson [Image Credits: AEW
Former AEW World Champ Bryan Danielson [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

Before beginning his AEW journey, Bryan Danielson reached the peak of mainstream success in WWE, where he competed for over a decade. Wrestling under the ring-name Daniel Bryan, The American Dragon worked his way towards top programs and championship gold in both the mid-card and the main event scenes, buoyed by the constant support of his fanbase.

Ad

In 2021, Danielson made the shocking jump from World Wrestling Entertainment to All Elite Wrestling, where he performed for three years before finishing his full-time career at last year's WrestleDream pay-per-view, dropping his AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley. While fans have been clamoring for Bryan's WWE return now that he is no longer an active wrestler, it is unlikely that such a move will take place anytime soon. Let us explore three possible reasons why.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

#1. Bryan Danielson's idea of wrestling is not compatible with WWE's

Bryan Danielson's approach to professional wrestling has always combined entertaining storytelling with hard-hitting, technically proficient in-ring action. Although he was certainly able to practice his craft in WWE to great success, it was arguably in AEW that the Washington-native channeled the indie-era intensity that had helped him stand out amongst his peers back in the day.

Ad

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

Danielson has also been vocal about his issues with WWE's style of wrestling storytelling. During a recent interview, Bryan stated:

"So, that’s like, listen, I’m not afraid to be critical of a creative process or what I see in the sense. Maybe even when I was in WWE, I would say, ‘Okay, sometimes this feels like a parody of wrestling to me.’ I wrote that in my book, that [sic] was put out by [World Wrestling Entertainment]. Even now, [World Wrestling Entertainment] seems like a parody of wrestling to me at times.” (H/T Ringside News)
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

Considering his critiques, it seems evident that Danielson is currently more invested in AEW's product than that of its primary rival, which could discourage him from going back to his old stomping grounds.

#2. Bryan Danielson is still working for AEW in non-wrestling roles

Bryan Danielson has seemingly developed a very close relationship with Tony Khan over the past four years. His wealth of experience and popularity in the locker room have enabled the former AEW World Champion to occupy important backstage roles in All Elite Wrestling. For instance, Bryan was involved in the disciplinary committee, which recommended the firing of CM Punk following the latter's All In 2023 scuffle with Jack Perry.

Ad
Ad

Rumors have also circulated, suggesting that Danielson has assisted Tony Khan with AEW's creative direction. The 44-year-old veteran recently clarified, however, that he serves the promotion primarily in the capacity of a consultant. Bryan has been spotted backstage at AEW shows, and has even made brief in-ring cameos, including at All In: Texas. The former WWE Champion seems quite happy where he is professionally, and is therefore unlikely to leave.

#3. Bryan Danielson's relationship with WWE may no longer be the same

Even though he was quite successful in WWE, Bryan Danielson was not readily chosen to be a top guy in the Stamford-based promotion. The former Blackpool Combat Club member has confirmed, for instance, that he was not supposed to main event WrestleMania 30 originally, with plans changing due to fan support for the "Yes! Movement".

Ad

In fact, during a recent interview, Bryan claimed that his iconic triumph at The Show of Shows did not mean that much to him, as his then-fiancée (now wife) Brie Bella had not been allowed to join him in the ring for his victory celebration - something he was able to do at AEW All In 2024.

Interestingly, Bella herself recently revealed that the prospects of her own WWE comeback may have been affected by Danielson's involvement with AEW. The former Divas Champion claimed:

Ad
“What I wanted to bring up, when I look at that, I know my roadblock is the fact that my husband is with the rival company. For some people, it makes them uncomfortable at [World Wrestling Entertainment], thinking I would be there when my husband is with AEW. You know what, that’s okay. I’ve kind of looked at that roadblock as people have the right to feel. People feel uncomfortable, they’re uncomfortable. That’s okay," she said.
Ad

youtube-cover

Furthermore, Bryan recently discussed receiving a message from WWE objecting to his continued use of the "Yes!" chant and gesture that has become synonymous with him. All these factors do not indicate that Danielson might be heading back to the Triple H-run company at any point in the immediate future.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications