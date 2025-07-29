3 Clear signs Bryan Danielson will never return to WWE again

Before beginning his AEW journey, Bryan Danielson reached the peak of mainstream success in WWE, where he competed for over a decade. Wrestling under the ring-name Daniel Bryan, The American Dragon worked his way towards top programs and championship gold in both the mid-card and the main event scenes, buoyed by the constant support of his fanbase.In 2021, Danielson made the shocking jump from World Wrestling Entertainment to All Elite Wrestling, where he performed for three years before finishing his full-time career at last year's WrestleDream pay-per-view, dropping his AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley. While fans have been clamoring for Bryan's WWE return now that he is no longer an active wrestler, it is unlikely that such a move will take place anytime soon. Let us explore three possible reasons why.#1. Bryan Danielson's idea of wrestling is not compatible with WWE'sBryan Danielson's approach to professional wrestling has always combined entertaining storytelling with hard-hitting, technically proficient in-ring action. Although he was certainly able to practice his craft in WWE to great success, it was arguably in AEW that the Washington-native channeled the indie-era intensity that had helped him stand out amongst his peers back in the day.Danielson has also been vocal about his issues with WWE's style of wrestling storytelling. During a recent interview, Bryan stated:&quot;So, that’s like, listen, I’m not afraid to be critical of a creative process or what I see in the sense. Maybe even when I was in WWE, I would say, ‘Okay, sometimes this feels like a parody of wrestling to me.’ I wrote that in my book, that [sic] was put out by [World Wrestling Entertainment]. Even now, [World Wrestling Entertainment] seems like a parody of wrestling to me at times.” (H/T Ringside News)Considering his critiques, it seems evident that Danielson is currently more invested in AEW's product than that of its primary rival, which could discourage him from going back to his old stomping grounds.#2. Bryan Danielson is still working for AEW in non-wrestling rolesBryan Danielson has seemingly developed a very close relationship with Tony Khan over the past four years. His wealth of experience and popularity in the locker room have enabled the former AEW World Champion to occupy important backstage roles in All Elite Wrestling. For instance, Bryan was involved in the disciplinary committee, which recommended the firing of CM Punk following the latter's All In 2023 scuffle with Jack Perry.Rumors have also circulated, suggesting that Danielson has assisted Tony Khan with AEW's creative direction. The 44-year-old veteran recently clarified, however, that he serves the promotion primarily in the capacity of a consultant. Bryan has been spotted backstage at AEW shows, and has even made brief in-ring cameos, including at All In: Texas. The former WWE Champion seems quite happy where he is professionally, and is therefore unlikely to leave.#3. Bryan Danielson's relationship with WWE may no longer be the sameEven though he was quite successful in WWE, Bryan Danielson was not readily chosen to be a top guy in the Stamford-based promotion. The former Blackpool Combat Club member has confirmed, for instance, that he was not supposed to main event WrestleMania 30 originally, with plans changing due to fan support for the &quot;Yes! Movement&quot;. In fact, during a recent interview, Bryan claimed that his iconic triumph at The Show of Shows did not mean that much to him, as his then-fiancée (now wife) Brie Bella had not been allowed to join him in the ring for his victory celebration - something he was able to do at AEW All In 2024.Interestingly, Bella herself recently revealed that the prospects of her own WWE comeback may have been affected by Danielson's involvement with AEW. The former Divas Champion claimed:“What I wanted to bring up, when I look at that, I know my roadblock is the fact that my husband is with the rival company. For some people, it makes them uncomfortable at [World Wrestling Entertainment], thinking I would be there when my husband is with AEW. You know what, that’s okay. I’ve kind of looked at that roadblock as people have the right to feel. People feel uncomfortable, they’re uncomfortable. That’s okay,&quot; she said.Furthermore, Bryan recently discussed receiving a message from WWE objecting to his continued use of the &quot;Yes!&quot; chant and gesture that has become synonymous with him. All these factors do not indicate that Danielson might be heading back to the Triple H-run company at any point in the immediate future.