Brie Bella reveals AEW roadblock that's preventing her WWE return

Brie Bella recently shared an AEW roadblock that is preventing her return to WWE. The veteran has not competed since the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2022.

Speaking on the Nikki & Brie Show, the former champion revealed that being married to AEW star Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan in WWE, has been a roadblock in her return to the promotion.

“What I wanted to bring up, when I look at that, I know my roadblock is the fact that my husband is with the rival company. For some people, it makes them uncomfortable at WWE, thinking I would be there when my husband is with AEW. You know what, that’s okay. I’ve kind of looked at that roadblock as people have the right to feel. People feel uncomfortable, they’re uncomfortable. That’s okay," she said.

Brie Bella added that people have the right to feel uncomfortable, and she took it as a sign that she wasn't supposed to return.

"They have that right. Does it bum me out at times that I wish feelings were different? Absolutely, but it doesn’t make me angry or bitter. It makes me feel like that right there is a sign that I’m supposed to be staying in my Soft Girl Era," she added. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the video below:

Nikki Bella returned to the company last month and competed in the 20-woman Battle Royal at Evolution 2025. Stephanie Vaquer won the Battle Royal and earned a title match at Clash in Paris in August.

Brie Bella comments on not competing at WWE Evolution 2025

Brie Bella recently shared her thoughts on not getting the opportunity to perform at WWE Evolution 2025.

Speaking on the Nikki & Brie Show, the 41-year-old stated that she had hoped to attend Evolution, but it was not meant to be. She added that she was where she was supposed to be in her life.

"And you know, for myself, someone who was yearning to be in Atlanta, to either watch live, or I would have loved to have been in a match, or been part of something, and wasn't. But at the same time, I'm like where I’m at in my life, I'm like, 'You’re exactly where you’re supposed to be. Everything is meant to be,'" Brie said. [37:33 - 37:48]

You can check out the video below:

Only time will tell if Brie Bella ever gets the chance to return to WWE down the line.

